Yuzvendra Chahal teams up with fiancée Dhanashree Verma for a video on 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap

The act is already getting attention of the users on the social media and is rapidly getting flooded with various comments and reactions.

Trending Desk |September 3, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and finacee Dhanshree Verma.

Since its debut, the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap has been on loop in the memory of several netizens. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently in Dubai for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, recently decided to jump to the bandwagon of the craze.

Also read: Former CSK Opener Dons New Hat, Becomes Trade Envoy to Boost Ties Between India & Australia

He shared his take on social media and the result is winning hearts of many Instagrammers. For the rendition, Chahal is accompanied by none other than his fiancée Dhanashree Verma from across borders. The cricketer’s performance with his ladylove is all about incredible chemistry and unmissable expressions.

Taking to his Instagram, Chahal wrote, “Now it’s our turn @dhanashree9. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity.”

The cute act is getting attention of the users on the social media and is rapidly getting flooded with various comments and reactions.

Chris Gayle quipped, “Ok @yuzi_chahal23 ...I had enough now! I’m going to report your IG page for this (sic.)”

“It’s really surprising that I can watch this on loop... @yuzi_chahal23 you’ve nailed it,” wroteDhanashree. Karan Wahi, Gaurav Kapur, Kishwer Merchantt and Himanshi Khurana were also left in splits after watching the cricketer’s video.

On August 8, Chahal confirmed his engagement to Dhanashree Verma who is a choreographer and doctor.  After the massive success of the rap song, makers of the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya were prompted to come up with season two. The teaser for the upcoming sequel has already been released.

Meanwhile, the Chahal’s Royal Challengers Bangalore team has hit the grounds for practice sessions. Post the mandatory isolation in their respective rooms, the players are seen hitting the nets for prep in full swing.

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Twitter often shares glimpses of team captain Virat Kohli and others, fiercely training ahead of the tournament. The 13th edition of the league is scheduled to kickstart on September 19.

