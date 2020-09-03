Yuzvendra Chahal teams up with fiancée Dhanashree Verma for a video on 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap

Since its debut, the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap has been on loop in the memory of several netizens. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently in Dubai for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, recently decided to jump to the bandwagon of the craze.
Also read: Former CSK Opener Dons New Hat, Becomes Trade Envoy to Boost Ties Between India & Australia
He shared his take on social media and the result is winning hearts of many Instagrammers. For the rendition, Chahal is accompanied by none other than his fiancée Dhanashree Verma from across borders. The cricketer’s performance with his ladylove is all about incredible chemistry and unmissable expressions.
Taking to his Instagram, Chahal wrote, “Now it’s our turn @dhanashree9. Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity.”
View this post on InstagramNow it’s our turn ❤️😂 @dhanashree9 Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha 👀 Love how we can sync together ❤️ . Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit . @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity 👏🏻A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Sep 2, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT
Now it’s our turn ❤️😂 @dhanashree9 Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha 👀 Love how we can sync together ❤️ . Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit . @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity 👏🏻
A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Sep 2, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT
The cute act is getting attention of the users on the social media and is rapidly getting flooded with various comments and reactions.
Chris Gayle quipped, “Ok @yuzi_chahal23 ...I had enough now! I’m going to report your IG page for this (sic.)”
“It’s really surprising that I can watch this on loop... @yuzi_chahal23 you’ve nailed it,” wroteDhanashree. Karan Wahi, Gaurav Kapur, Kishwer Merchantt and Himanshi Khurana were also left in splits after watching the cricketer’s video.
On August 8, Chahal confirmed his engagement to Dhanashree Verma who is a choreographer and doctor. After the massive success of the rap song, makers of the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya were prompted to come up with season two. The teaser for the upcoming sequel has already been released.
Meanwhile, the Chahal’s Royal Challengers Bangalore team has hit the grounds for practice sessions. Post the mandatory isolation in their respective rooms, the players are seen hitting the nets for prep in full swing.
IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Twitter often shares glimpses of team captain Virat Kohli and others, fiercely training ahead of the tournament. The 13th edition of the league is scheduled to kickstart on September 19.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Yuzvendra Chahal teams up with fiancée Dhanashree Verma for a video on 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap
The act is already getting attention of the users on the social media and is rapidly getting flooded with various comments and reactions.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings