Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Rohit Sharma After Latter Shares Post Congratulating Real Madrid

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brutally trolled teammate Rohit Sharma, after the latter congratulated Real Madrid for winning their 34th La Liga title.

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Rohit Sharma After Latter Shares Post Congratulating Real Madrid

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brutally trolled teammate Rohit Sharma, after the latter congratulated Real Madrid for winning their 34th La Liga title.

The Indian opener and La Liga brand ambassador Rohit had expressed his excitement on Instagram and posted a picture after Real Madrid won the title.

Chahal commented on the picture, "True Reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhega no jhaadu no pochaa phew @rohitsharma45," commented Chahal on Rohit's post.

The Indian cricketers are currently enjoying a forced break at their homes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 5 lakh lives across the world.

Rohit, who is La Liga's brand ambassador in India, had said in the past that he is an ardent Real Madrid supporter.

Meanwhile, following Real Madrid's title win, coach Zinedine Zidane stated that he is the happiest person in the world at the moment.

"There are people who say that happiness makes no noise, but I'm the happiest person in the world on the inside right now. Many thanks to everyone for the support," Zidane was quoted as saying at the post-match presser by the club's official website.

It was the second La Liga title for Zidane as Madrid coach after he led them to league glory in 2017.

Sergio Ramos also paid a rich tribute to Zidane, saying everything the Frenchman touches 'turns into gold'.

"Everything Zidane touches turns into gold," Ramos told La Liga. "We believe in him and in his work. He's the one who has to make the difference, he's a person who trusts players, and few do. We hope he stays here for a very long time, he is unique."

