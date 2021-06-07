Yuzvendra Chahal Wants Every Spin Bowler to Get Married; Rashid Khan Responds

Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal is rightly a complete entertainer — both on and off the field. He has often made it difficult for batsmen to counter his vicious googly balls. Off-field, Chahal is the one who plays pranks, mocks, and leaves no chance to take banters with teammates. His jolly and cheerful attitude keeps the dressing room light and spirits of the team high.

He often drops funny comments on posts of fellow teammates and nails every interview with his witty replies. Chahal is ahead of all when it comes to making funny videos in order to promote a brand or to do Instagram challenges.

Recently, he had shared a video on his Instagram handle with his wife Dhanashree Verma, wherein the duo announced their entry on a video-making app.

In the video, which was shared by the leg spinner on June 4, Chahal can be heard saying that according to him, every spinner should get married. To this, his wife asked why every spinner?

Winking at the viewers, he replied that because he himself had learned to bowl googly from his wife. His hilarious answer left fans in splits, and they filled the comment section appreciating Chahal’s answer.

“Meri wife ne mujhe googly karna sikhaya hai, aajao main ab tumko sikhata hoon,” wrote Chahal which loosely translates to my wife taught me to bowl googlies and now I will teach you how.

But Chahal is not the only one with the ability to give hilarious yet witty answers. He has got the company of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s key bowler, Rashid Khan. Afghanistan star leg spinner has often dropped smart replies on posts of several Indian cricketers. On Chahal’s video, Khan wrote that he knows how to bowl googlies without getting married and added two laughing emojis.

As Khan has been featuring in the Indian Premier League, he has bonded with several Indian cricketers and enjoys a pretty good fan base in the country. Both Chahal and Khan were last seen in the 14th season of IPL, which was postponed in the begging of May. The tournament is likely to resume in September-October in UAE.

