Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes Wife Dhanashree Verma on Completing 6-Months of Togetherness

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are celebrating 6 months of marital bliss today. Chahal took to Instagram and wished his wife on completing 6 months of togetherness. The leg spinner shared an adorable sun-kissed photo with his wife and the couple was all smiles in it. Though it’s a special day for the two, they never skip a chance to shower love on each other. From Chahal acing Dhanashree’s choreography in her dance videos to Dhanashree supporting her husband during his matches, the power couple always has each other’s back.

Fans, friends, and family congratulated the couple for completing 6 months and showered immense love over them.

For the unversed, Chahal surprised his fans on August 9, 2020, as he revealed his Roka to YouTuber and ace choreographer, Dhanashree in an intimate ceremony. He had then shared some lovable pictures with his now-wife along with a sweet caption. Later on December 22, 2020, the couple finally got married.

Earlier on completing their one-month wedding anniversary, Chahal took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note on January 22, 2021. Along with it, he had shared an adorable video of them which had captured unseen moments of their marriage. In split seconds, the video will melt your heart and the note in all true sense is the epitome of pure love.

In the caption, he wrote about the four pillars of marriage which are - understanding, respecting, compromising, and loving. He revealed that the duo had encountered situations that required the above 4 elements within a month of their marriage. Chahal wrote that the couple’s bonding has become strong and is filled with a lot of trust and space.

Chahal and Dhanashree never fail to give us some major couple goals with their romantic pictures.

