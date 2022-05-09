Yuzvendra Chahal Would be a Firm Favourite Now to go to Next World Cup: Shaun Pollock

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock feels that Yuzvendra Chahal is firm favourite to get a place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Chahal, who is currently at the top of the Purple Cap list in IPL 2022, was snubbed from India’s squad for the last year’s T20 WC in the UAE. However, the leg-spinner bounced back in an emphatic fashion this season in IPL and has claimed 22 wickets so far in 11 matches. He was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction and Rajasthan Royals signed him for a whopping INR 6.5 Crore.

The Indian cricket team selectors faced scrutiny last year when Chahal was not selected for the T20 WC. The Men in Blue had a forgettable campaign in the UAE as they failed to qualify for the semifinals after suffering defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

However, Pollock feels that Chahal was not at his best before the T20 WC last year as he wasn’t confident with his bowling approach.

“In all honesty, Yuzi wasn’t anywhere near the right form when it came to the last World Cup. He was out of form, he was bowling flat deliveries. He wasn’t confident to give it air. He had lost his mojo. That happens to you as individuals," Pollock told Cricbuzz.

The legendary all-rounder further said that the leg-spinner has found his mojo back now and is now in pole position to get a seat on the flight to Australia later this year.

“There is no doubt Yuzi has got his form back. He’s really starting to look the part again. You can see that little bounce in his step. He’s got the deliveries coming out nicely," he said.

“I would think he would be a firm favourite now to go to the next World Cup," Pollock exclaimed.

He further heaped praises on Chahal’s character and why he is a nice package to have in the team.

“I just like to see him back. He’s just such a nice character. Spent a bit of time with him at Mumbai. He’s so much fun. When things are going well on the field, it’s such a nice package to have him in the team environment," the former all-rounder said.

