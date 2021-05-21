Yuzvendra Chahal Would Have Pulled Out If IPL 2021 Wasn't Cancelled Due to Covid-19

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a torrid time in last few weeks for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it was the IPL 2021 which was nipped in the bud where he could have shone with the ball and prepared well for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Secondly and most importantly, his parents tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. With the country under the grip the second wave, the 30-year-old too was distraught just like anybody else. While his mother recovered, his father had to be admitted to a hospital as his oxygen level kept dropping.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE-Lalchand Rajput Interview

“I was planning to take a break from the IPL when I heard the news of my parents getting infected. It was difficult to focus on the game while your parents were alone at home,” Yuzvendra Chahal told India Today in an interview.

“They tested positive on May 3, and a couple of days later, the tournament got postponed…My father’s oxygen level dropped to 85-86, and we had to shift him to the hospital. He had returned home yesterday, but his results are still positive.” “However, the good thing is that his oxygen level is around 95-96, which is quite a sigh of relief for us. It will take him another 7-10 days to recover,” he added.

ICC to Take Call on Fate of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on June 1: Report

Chahal also revealed that once cases started coming up inside the bio-bubble, cancellation of IPL remained a formality. “When positive reports started coming from more than one team, we got the hint that the tournament might get suspended. It escalated quickly and went out of the hand,” he said. India will be a top contender the tournament will be held in the country later this year, Chahal seconded this opinion: “I firmly believe that we are the No 1 contenders to win the T20 World Cup later this year, even if it will move to UAE. The conditions are quite similar to India, and it will be a big boost for us.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here