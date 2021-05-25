Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cameo is the 'Humorous Touch' in Wifey Dhanashree Verma's Latest Instagram Reel

Choreographer and India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is very active on social media. She leaves no chance to hop on the trends and treat her fans with some outstanding dance videos. The choreographer on May 23 took to Instagram to share dance moves on the latest trend. Dhanashree was seen shaking a leg on T-Pain’s Booty Wurk feat Goey Galazy.

She again uploaded a similar video on May 24 but with a twist that left her fans in laughter. In the second video, Dhanashree’s husband Chahal along with his two dogs can be seen peeking in from behind the curtains. She write that this is how Chahal and the furry babieswant to get featured in hervideos during work from home.

Chahal commented on the adorable video with two laughing emojis and a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

When Dhanashree posted her dance reel on May 23, she had given a hint of a humorous element in her upcoming reel. The choreographer first wrote that she is keeping up with the trend in not so calm environment. Further, she went on to say that she will be posting a dance reel on the same track with a “humorous touch.” Dhanashree had asked her followers to guess what’s going to happen.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CPNx2lBJ0AK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c60a2e53-e474-4d8b-adc0-434ae1c3ea8f

The duo never fails to give some major couple goals even when they are at home amid the raging pandemic. Though they were recently facing an intense situation at home, they manage to cheer themselves up. Chahal’s parents had recently tested positive for COVID-19. The situation worsened when his father had to be hospitalized as his condition rapidly deteriorated. A few days back, Chahal had informed that his father’s health had improved, and he had returned home.

Chahal, who was playing in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, informed that his parents had contracted the virus a day before the tournament was suspended. He further said that if the tournament would have been on, he would have taken a break.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here