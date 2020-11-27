Yuzvendra Chahal’s Fiancé Dhanashree Verma’s Dance Video Breaks Internet

Chahal announced his engagement with Dhanashree on August 8 this year. The 30-year-old cricketer shared adorable snaps from his roka ceremony with his online family.

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree Verma’s latest dance video has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, Dhanashree can be seen grooving to the popular Bollywood track Cutiepie from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which stared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. The song is a fun peppy number, which has been shot in a series of traditional Indian pre-wedding ceremonies. Meanwhile, Dhanashree is a famous YouTuber and founder of Dhanashree Verma Company. Her Instagram bio reads, ‘doctor, choreographer and YouTuber’.

Now, coming back to the much-viral video which was captioned as, “This is my favourite part. Cutie pie has received so much love. Tell me which one is your favourite part? @thakkarjigar111 @juniorjethu guys let’s dance again what say ? this trio is being loved by all".

Many of her fans and followers have flooded the comment section with red, maroon and pink heart emojis. A few Instagrammers have dropped bomb, fire and heart eye cat emojis to show their love.

You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

The gorgeous dancer, in a previous post, has shared another segment of the video. In this part, Dhanashree and her fellow partners are seen donning an uber cool look.

She has uploaded the complete dance video on her YouTube channel.

Chahal announced his engagement with Dhanashree on August 8 this year. The 30-year-old cricketer shared adorable snaps from his roka ceremony with his online family.

“We said “Yes” along with our families,” read the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Currently, Chahal is representing the country in India’s Tour of Australia. The tour includes three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. The first ODI was played today, which India lost by 66 runs.