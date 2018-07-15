India vs England: Yuzvendra Chahal’s First-ever ODI Boundary Cheers Up the Team

It was during the 48th over of the Indian innings and wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came out to bat with Kuldeep Yadav on the other end. With the team already out of the game, Chahal swung his bat against David Willey and hit a boundary. This was his four in ODIs.
The shot received great applause from the crowd and the Indian players alike. Even Chahal raised his bat towards the dressing room after hitting the shot.
Earlier in the day England had scored a massive 322/7 in their 50 overs with Joe Root scoring 113 from 116 balls. That set the platform for England to make a comeback in the series. In the second innings, bowlers kept up the good work and dismissed India for a paltry 236.
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
First Published: July 15, 2018, 9:27 AM IST