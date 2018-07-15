Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Yuzvendra Chahal’s First-ever ODI Boundary Cheers Up the Team

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 15, 2018, 9:42 AM IST
(AFP)

India suffered a humiliating 86-run defeat against England at Lord’s on Saturday. It was a complete batting failure for the Indians as none of the batsmen managed to reach a fifty in the innings. But despite this lacklustre performance with the bat there was something that brought back smiles in the Indian dressing room.

It was during the 48th over of the Indian innings and wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came out to bat with Kuldeep Yadav on the other end. With the team already out of the game, Chahal swung his bat against David Willey and hit a boundary. This was his four in ODIs.

The shot received great applause from the crowd and the Indian players alike. Even Chahal raised his bat towards the dressing room after hitting the shot.

Earlier in the day England had scored a massive 322/7 in their 50 overs with Joe Root scoring 113 from 116 balls. That set the platform for England to make a comeback in the series. In the second innings, bowlers kept up the good work and dismissed India for a paltry 236.

england vs india 2018India vs EnglandJoe RootKuldeep Yadavyuzvendra chahal
First Published: July 15, 2018, 9:27 AM IST

