Yuzvendra Chahal’s Latest Photo with Wife Dhanashree Verma is All About Love

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share an adorable love-filled photo with his lady love Dhanashree Verma. The husband and wife are clad in casual clothes. Dhanashree has opted for a plain black round neck t-shirt while Chahal is wearing a light blue t-shirt which has Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo on it. The Indian cricketer has kept the caption simple.

The cricketer’s fans have flooded the comments section with good wishes for the couple. Many people have also expressed their fandom for Chahal. The cricketer tied the knot with the choreographer and YouTuber in Gurugram. The big fat Indian wedding ceremony was held on December 22, 2020.

Chahal also shared a stunning photo of himself and his wife on June 22 to mark their 6 months anniversary. The sun kissed happy picture has been clicked in the balcony. While posing for the photo, the joyous wife is leaning back on her husband’s shoulder. Both of them have kept their outfits cool and classy. Dhanashree is wearing a classic pair of denim jeans with a black round neck t-shirt. She had worn a neck piece and a black belt along with a stylish watch to complete her look. Chahal, on the other hand, has opted for a brown full sleeves t-shirt which he too has teamed up with a pair of denim jeans. The cricketer too has worn a watch in terms of accessories.

The loving husband captured the stunning picture as, “Happy 6 months, wifey.” In conclusion to his post. he has added the hashtag ‘I Love You’ with a kiss emoji. To express his love, he has also included an emoji in the end of the caption.

The post has been much loved by his fans and has been liked by over six lakh users.

