Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Flaunts Different Styles in This Viral Video. Watch

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are known to be active on social media. Dhanashree, a dancer, posted an interesting video on Instagram where she’s seen changing outfits to the changes in tune of a song.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Chahal himself is quite popular for his googly bowling and his quirky/fun statements. We have often seen him making cheeky comments on pictures of his teammates and friends. Currently, Chahal is enjoying his leisure time off the field. On August 23, Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a couple of candid pictures of himself, that were clicked by his wife Dhanashree Verma. In the snaps, the bowler can be seen posing in a balcony. He looked dapper in the pictures as Chahal had donned a white shirt and light rays enhanced the glow on his face.

Sharing the pictures, the 31-year-old captioned it - “Do what feels good..!! and credited his wife for the lovely pictures. While Chahal’s fans and friends commented on the post, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s remarks captured the maximum limelight. With a zanky-face emoji, he commented - “Hottest guy alive.” Chahal’s post and Jadeja’s comment went viral in no time as several social media users also joined the fun and played along. While many were left in splits, some praised the southpaw for his cheeky remarks. However, Jadeja’s comment has now been deleted.

Recently, Chahal was seen in action during the limited-over white ball series against Sri Lanka. Though India won the ODI series by 2-1, it lost the T20I series by facing defeat in two of the three matches. However, for Chahal things turned upside down as the cricketer tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Later on August 6, through an Instagram post, the right-arm leg break bowler shared that he had finally tested negative for the virus.

Both Jadeja and Chahal will be seen in action in the upcoming second leg of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021. The tournament, which was temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of the virus in franchise’s bio-bubble, is slated to resume in September in UAE. While Jadeja is a vital clog of the Chennai-based franchise team, Chahal represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here