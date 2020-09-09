Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Zaheer Abbas Wants Pakistani Batsmen to Learn from Indian Counterparts, Cites Rohit Sharma's Example

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas, who was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, said that the batsmen in his country should learn from their Indian counterparts. He went on to say that someone from the team always puts a hand up in times of need and delivers well.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
BCCI congratulates 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma on Khel Ratna.

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas, who was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, said that the batsmen in his country should learn from their Indian counterparts. He went on to say that someone from the team always puts a hand up in times of need and delivers well.

ALSO READ - The Senior Cricketers Made Me Feel Unwelcome, Says Former Pakistan All-Rounder Yasir Arafat

“You look at how their (India’s) batsmen perform nowadays. Whenever the team is in trouble, somebody comes and scores. This is what I want Pakistan to learn,” Abbas said in a Youtube show called Cricket Baaz.

“They (India) have learned this from us. What we taught everyone has been picked up very well but now it’s time we have to learn something from them. Gavaskar used to say that ‘you should always learn from the opposition too’,” he added.

Abbas cited the example of Rohit Sharma, and urged Pakistani players to learn from him. “If you say that Rohit Sharma is good. Then you should learn from him. Watch him, see how plays, observe his technique. I used to watch and learn from Hanif Mohammad, Rohan Kanhai. I didn’t go and train with them, I just learned after observing their batting.

“There were no coaches during our time. There was only a manager, who used to travel with us. We’ve broken many records like this only,” Abbas added.

ALSO READ - Court of Arbitration for Sports Asks PCB, Umar Akmal to Submit Written Arguments

Abbas also called for a player's association to bridge the gap between players and the board. “There should always be a players’ association, which is strong. People generally listen to it. Other countries have it, the players’ association decides on a lot of things. The security of the players rest with the association, they help in coordination between the players and the board,” Abbas said.

