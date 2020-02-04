Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 04 February, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan Under-19 *

27/1 (6.0)

Pakistan Under-19
v/s
India Under-19
India Under-19

Toss won by Pakistan Under-19 (decided to bat)

Zaheer Khan Advises Hardik Pandya Not to Rush Comeback From Injury

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has said that with a good array of pacers on the bench, Hardik Pandya should not feel the need to rush his comeback to international cricket from a back injury.

Cricketnext Staff |February 4, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Pandya, who has now been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand has been out of action since September said that he has also spoken to Pandya, giving him some words of advice.

"What was the result in the previous series? It's not about that; it's about putting up a team there together. That's the strength right now this Indian team has. The strength of any squad is seen with their bench strength as well. We are in a position at the moment where the talent and pool of players we have is excellent," Zaheer told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"The roles are shared by different people. We are in a great space as a team at the moment with regard to that. I have (spoken to Hardik). I will say this to anyone who is a sportsman and is going through an injury phase. It's frustrating at times when you're away from the game, but it's very important to stay patient and control things in your control. It's about listening to your body.

"You have to be patient through that process and you have to listen to the team which is around you -- the support staff, be it your doctor, your physio, your trainers. Those are the key people one should communicate with and control the controllables.

"I have always been advising everyone in the same fashion: you have to take your time; you cannot be impatient and rush your comeback. It's about when you come back, it should be in for a long haul."

Khan is the director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians which Pandya is a key member of, but said the only focus is on Pandya recovering fully.

"For MI, IPL is still a long way away, and for Hardik it's important he should take his time to come back 120 per cent. I can say it by experience, when anyone goes through injuries, it's not about coming back, it's about how you come back," he said.

