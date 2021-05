Zaheer Khan And Wife Sagarika Ghatge Make Rare Public Appearance | See Pictures

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan was clicked with wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge on Thursday, May 27, in a rare public appearance. The couple was spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi as they were stepping out of their car and seen entering a building.When asked to pose with each other, both Zaheer and Sagarika just waved at the cameras.

The ace cricketer sported blue striped t-shirt and greenish track pants, whereas the Chak De! India actress also opted fora casual look with blue jeans and white shirt.

Zaheer and Sagarika got married in November 2017 after dating for a few years. Both of them are known for not indulging with media about their personal lives. However, they sometimes post online while wishing each other on special days.

The 42-year-old former fast bowler played for India between 2000 and 2014. He announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2015. Zaheer was a key player in the 2011 ODI World Cup where he notched 21 wickets in just 9 games. In the 92 Tests he played for India, the former pacer got 311 wickets, while he got the best of his opponents 282 times in the 200 white-ball games.

He is also a recipient of Arjuna Award (2011) — India’s second highest sporting award –and the Padma Shri (2020),India’s fourth highest civilian award.

Sagarika, on the other hand, made her debut with a string of other newcomers in the blockbuster sports drama Chak De! Indiain 2007. The 35-year-old could not capitalise on the successful start, as her second outing with Sunny Deol and Arjun Rampal in thriller Fox failed miserably.

Since then, the actress made only sporadic appearances in movies, however, none of them could ignite her career prospects. She was last seen in 2019 web series BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

The actress was also a contestant in reality television show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6,hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

