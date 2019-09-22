Zaheer Khan & Eoin Morgan Interact with Children in Mumbai

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan recently met and interacted with 30 children in Mumbai.
Zaheer and Morgan, both of whom will be involved in the Abu Dhabi T10 League later this year, were in the city for the event organized by the league’s broadcast partners in India.
The children got to interact with the two players and ask them a variety of questions, including those on cricket tips and techniques.
This year will be the third edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League and the league is in for a significant bit of revamping.
The Bangla Tigers will replace Pakhtoons in the T10 League for the upcoming season, continuing the revamp of the 10-over tournament.
The owners of the new franchise revealed they are in talks to sign Bangladesh international players, even though the national team will be playing a series against India when the tournament gets underway.
Meanwhile, the side known as Bengal Tigers in the previous two editions of the tournament are also going to be rebranded as Delhi Bulls.
The league itself will now be referred to as the Abu Dhabi T10 due to a deal that will see all matches in the capital for the next five years at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Just last month, it was announced that the Karachians franchise had come under new ownership and they too had undergone a name change. They will now be known as the Deccan Gladiators.
There are expectations that another new team will be announced before the end of this week.
