Zaheer Khan Headlines Indian Participation for Second Edition of T10 League

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan leads the pack of Indian stars in the 12-day league. The speedster has proven credentials in all forms of the game, having taken over 600 international wickets.
The league will also be bolstered with the presence of another left arm fast bowler, RP Singh, who was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa. He had emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in the competition.
Another left-arm fast bowler Ashish Nehra too will be seen in action. Having played for India for over 18 years, Nehra was a key member of 2011 World Cup winning team. Another big name joining the league is Praveen Kumar, who announced his retirement recently. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, Kumar was an integral part of the limited-overs team in late 2000s.
Other notable players who are part of the league are RS Sodhi and Subramaniam Badrinath.
The India contingent will join the likes of West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.
Earlier, Virender Sehwag was named the T10 Cricket League icon along with Shahid Afridi.
This year the number of teams has gone up from six to eight and the upcoming edition will have 29 matches as compared to a four-day event in 2017.
Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons - have been drawn into two groups to fight it out for the title.
First Published: October 25, 2018, 3:01 PM IST