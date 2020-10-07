CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Zaheer Khan turns 42: Check Out How The Sporting World Wished Him On His Birthday

Zaheer Khan, one of the most successful bowlers India has produced, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday. Wishes poured in from all quarters be it the cricket boards or former players or the current ones and of course, the fans.

Zaheer Khan turns 42: Check Out How The Sporting World Wished Him On His Birthday

Zaheer Khan, one of the most successful bowlers India has produced, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday. Wishes poured in from all quarters be it the cricket boards or former players or the current ones and of course, the fans.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The ICC recalled some of his splendid achievements in bowling. With 311 wickets, Khan was the second-most successful India pace bowler in Tests, said ICC.

Calling him one of the finest left-arm pacers, the BCCI shared a clip of Khan’s 5-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in 2009.

“Here’s wishing (Zaheer Khan), the former speedster and present Director of Cricket Operations for (Mumbai Indians), a very happy birthday!” official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League said.

India captain Virat Kohli tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day fella. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day.”

Former cricketers and colleagues, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif also wished Khan on his special day. Kaif remarked, “What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing.”

Yuvraj shared several pictures of his “brother from another mother” and mocked him for getting older and “lazier”.

Virender Sehwag called Khan “Zakeshwar Baba”. “The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything,” he said of Khan. And then, in his typical style, dropped this piece of poetry, if we can call it that, “Khaao Mast Kheer, because it is janamdin of Zaheer”.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma wished him health and wealth.

Former IPL chairperson Rajeev Shukla also wished Khan.

Here’s some more messages from his well-wishers:

In a career span of over 14 years, Zaheer Khan has won his team many matches. He represented India in 32 Tests (311 wickets) and 200 ODIs (282 wickets). He also helped India lift the World Cup in 2011. Khan announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2015.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches