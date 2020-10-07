Zaheer Khan turns 42: Check Out How The Sporting World Wished Him On His Birthday

Zaheer Khan, one of the most successful bowlers India has produced, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday. Wishes poured in from all quarters be it the cricket boards or former players or the current ones and of course, the fans.

The ICC recalled some of his splendid achievements in bowling. With 311 wickets, Khan was the second-most successful India pace bowler in Tests, said ICC.

🏅 Second-most successful India pace bowler in Tests ➞ 311 ☝️ Fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs ➞ 269 ⭐ Highest wicket-taker for India at the 2003 CWC ➞ 18 🏆 2011 CWC winner 🔁 A reverse swing specialist Happy birthday to @ImZaheer 🎉 #BowlersMonth pic.twitter.com/PWQLsNaOLi — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2020

Calling him one of the finest left-arm pacers, the BCCI shared a clip of Khan’s 5-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in 2009.

🔶309 international games, 610 wickets 🔶2011 World Cup-winner Wishing @ImZaheer – one of the finest left-arm pacers – a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 Let’s revisit his match-winning 5⃣-wicket haul to celebrate his special day. 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2020

“Here’s wishing (Zaheer Khan), the former speedster and present Director of Cricket Operations for (Mumbai Indians), a very happy birthday!” official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League said.

Here’s wishing @ImZaheer, the former speedster and present Director of Cricket Operations for @mipaltan, a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/O5Lh0Ig9hG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

India captain Virat Kohli tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day fella. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day.”

Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day. ☺️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2020

Former cricketers and colleagues, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif also wished Khan on his special day. Kaif remarked, “What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing.”

What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing. A champion bowler, a selfless mentor and now a successful coach. On this special day, here's a shout-out for the modest man with a PhD in pace bowling. Happy Birthday Dr Zak. pic.twitter.com/0lYx7WbXjA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 7, 2020

Yuvraj shared several pictures of his “brother from another mother” and mocked him for getting older and “lazier”.

To my brother from another mother - who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too 😜 Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa 😂 lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/x2fwYoeO1w — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Virender Sehwag called Khan “Zakeshwar Baba”. “The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything,” he said of Khan. And then, in his typical style, dropped this piece of poetry, if we can call it that, “Khaao Mast Kheer, because it is janamdin of Zaheer”.

Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba. The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything. Khaao Mast Kheer,because it is janamdin of Zaheer. pic.twitter.com/RG4R6KnKgI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2020

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma wished him health and wealth.

Happy birthday Zak pa 🎂 @ImZaheer May god bless you with happiness, good health and wealth 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d7caMyf9Op — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 7, 2020

Former IPL chairperson Rajeev Shukla also wished Khan.

Happy birthday to @ImZaheer wishing you healthy land prosperous life ahead — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 7, 2020

Here’s some more messages from his well-wishers:

Happy Birthday @ImZaheer wishing you good health and happiness today and always 😊🎂 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday @ImZaheer keep staying ,cool as a cucumber forever 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/djlTaispkO — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday @ImZaheer bhai, may you have a good day and beyond. 🎂🎂 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday to the greatest left arm seamer India has produced. Have a great year @ImZaheer. Your contributions to team India in the overseas victories is a thing to emulate #happybirthdayzaheerkhan pic.twitter.com/QLUg6VuFvb — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 7, 2020

Wish you a very Happy birthday big brother @ImZaheer have great day and great year ahead 🎂 #happybirthdayzaheerkhan pic.twitter.com/xpeuI7L4Ka — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) October 7, 2020

In a career span of over 14 years, Zaheer Khan has won his team many matches. He represented India in 32 Tests (311 wickets) and 200 ODIs (282 wickets). He also helped India lift the World Cup in 2011. Khan announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2015.