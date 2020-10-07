Zaheer Khan turns 42: Check Out How The Sporting World Wished Him On His Birthday

- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
MUM
RAJ/(20.0) RR 9.65
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
DEL
BLR/(20.0) RR 9.8
Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Zaheer Khan turns 42: Check Out How The Sporting World Wished Him On His Birthday
Zaheer Khan, one of the most successful bowlers India has produced, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday. Wishes poured in from all quarters be it the cricket boards or former players or the current ones and of course, the fans.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Zaheer Khan, one of the most successful bowlers India has produced, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday. Wishes poured in from all quarters be it the cricket boards or former players or the current ones and of course, the fans.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The ICC recalled some of his splendid achievements in bowling. With 311 wickets, Khan was the second-most successful India pace bowler in Tests, said ICC.
🏅 Second-most successful India pace bowler in Tests ➞ 311
☝️ Fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs ➞ 269
⭐ Highest wicket-taker for India at the 2003 CWC ➞ 18
🏆 2011 CWC winner
🔁 A reverse swing specialist
Happy birthday to @ImZaheer 🎉 #BowlersMonth pic.twitter.com/PWQLsNaOLi
— ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2020
Calling him one of the finest left-arm pacers, the BCCI shared a clip of Khan’s 5-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in 2009.
🔶309 international games, 610 wickets
🔶2011 World Cup-winner
Wishing @ImZaheer – one of the finest left-arm pacers – a very happy birthday. 👏🎂
Let’s revisit his match-winning 5⃣-wicket haul to celebrate his special day. 📽️👇
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2020
“Here’s wishing (Zaheer Khan), the former speedster and present Director of Cricket Operations for (Mumbai Indians), a very happy birthday!” official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League said.
Here’s wishing @ImZaheer, the former speedster and present Director of Cricket Operations for @mipaltan, a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/O5Lh0Ig9hG
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020
India captain Virat Kohli tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day fella. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day.”
Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day. ☺️
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2020
Former cricketers and colleagues, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif also wished Khan on his special day. Kaif remarked, “What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing.”
What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing. A champion bowler, a selfless mentor and now a successful coach. On this special day, here's a shout-out for the modest man with a PhD in pace bowling. Happy Birthday Dr Zak. pic.twitter.com/0lYx7WbXjA
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 7, 2020
Yuvraj shared several pictures of his “brother from another mother” and mocked him for getting older and “lazier”.
To my brother from another mother - who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too 😜 Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa 😂 lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/x2fwYoeO1w
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020
Virender Sehwag called Khan “Zakeshwar Baba”. “The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything,” he said of Khan. And then, in his typical style, dropped this piece of poetry, if we can call it that, “Khaao Mast Kheer, because it is janamdin of Zaheer”.
Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba.
The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything.
Khaao Mast Kheer,because it is janamdin of Zaheer. pic.twitter.com/RG4R6KnKgI
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2020
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma wished him health and wealth.
Happy birthday Zak pa 🎂 @ImZaheer
May god bless you with happiness, good health and wealth 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d7caMyf9Op
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 7, 2020
Former IPL chairperson Rajeev Shukla also wished Khan.
Happy birthday to @ImZaheer wishing you healthy land prosperous life ahead
— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 7, 2020
Here’s some more messages from his well-wishers:
Happy Birthday @ImZaheer wishing you good health and happiness today and always 😊🎂
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 7, 2020
Happy birthday @ImZaheer keep staying ,cool as a cucumber forever 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/djlTaispkO
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 7, 2020
Happy birthday @ImZaheer bhai, may you have a good day and beyond. 🎂🎂
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020
Wishing our very own @ImZaheer a very happy birthday... Have great fun! Enjoy your day... 🎂#HappyBirthday #ZaheerKhan pic.twitter.com/UsJTR1zKYm
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 7, 2020
Happy birthday to the greatest left arm seamer India has produced. Have a great year @ImZaheer. Your contributions to team India in the overseas victories is a thing to emulate #happybirthdayzaheerkhan pic.twitter.com/QLUg6VuFvb
— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 7, 2020
Wish you a very Happy birthday big brother @ImZaheer have great day and great year ahead 🎂 #happybirthdayzaheerkhan pic.twitter.com/xpeuI7L4Ka
— Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) October 7, 2020
In a career span of over 14 years, Zaheer Khan has won his team many matches. He represented India in 32 Tests (311 wickets) and 200 ODIs (282 wickets). He also helped India lift the World Cup in 2011. Khan announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2015.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking