Zaheer Khan Turns 44: Top 5 Best Bowling Performances of the Speedster in Test Cricket

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZAHEER KHAN: Without a shadow of a doubt, Zaheer Khan was one of the greatest assets India had in fast bowling. The Board of Cricket for Control (BCCI) selectors could not have asked for a greater gift after witnessing the raw talent of Zaheer at the end of the century, just when the country’s pace spearhead Javagal Srinath was heading into the twilight zone of his career.

Zaheer was a man of many talents; he was capable of reversing the old balls and swinging the new ones. However, his biggest assets were his ability to control all three kinds of balls used in international cricket – SG, Duke and Kookaburra.

And, today, as the veteran Indian seamer celebrates his 44th birthday; here we take a look at top-five performances of Zaheer in Test cricket:

7/87 vs Bangladesh in Dhaka – 2010

Zaheer’s best performance in the longest format of the game came in 2010 against Bangladesh when he picked seven wickets while giving away 87 runs in the second innings of the Dhaka Test. India posted 544 runs in the second innings after bowling out Bangladesh for 233 in the first innings. During Bangladesh’s second innings, Zaheer ripped apart the home team’s batting line-up with his pace bowling. In the end, India were given just two runs target to win the match in their second innings and they did so without losing a single wicket.

5/29 vs New Zealand in Hamilton – 2002

Team India was in a sticky spot after they were bowled out for a paltry total of 99 runs while batting first in Hamilton Test in 2002. However, India’s pace sensation gave them another day to fight by demolishing New Zealand’s top order with his pace and swing. He went on to pick five wickets while giving away 29 runs as New Zealand was bundled out for 94 runs in their first innings. However, Zaheer’s heroics went in vain as New Zealand went on to win the match by four wickets.

5/34 vs Bangladesh in Dhaka – 2007

Zaheer has bowled several magnificent spells in the longest format of the game throughout his career and some of his best performance has come against India’s neighbours Bangladesh. One such performance came in 2007 in Dhaka when he picked five wickets while conceding 29 runs. India went on to win that match by an innings and 239 runs and Zaheer was adjudged as player of the match for his brilliant performance.

5/53 vs New Zealand in Wellington – 2002

India had a forgettable outing during their New Zealand tour in 2002-03. However, it was a breakthrough year for Zaheer, who flourished in the swinging conditions of the country. He bowled several memorable spells in that tour and one of them came in the Wellington Test. Much like the opening match, India had a horrible outing in the first innings of the Wellington Test as they were bowled out for 161 runs and Zaheer was given the tough task to stop the Kiwi team from taking a huge lead. To some extent, he also succeeded in his job as he picked 5 wickets for 53 runs and restricted New Zealand 247 runs. However, the home team won the match by ten wickets.

4/59 & 5/75 vs England in Nottingham- 2007

In 2007, Zaheer produced a performance for ages against England in Nottingham and guided India to memorable seven wickets win over the host. He picked four wickets during England’s first innings while conceding 59 runs. But, he was not done yet as he returned to five wickets during the home team’s second innings while giving away 75 runs. It was arguably, one of the best bowling performances by the dashing cricketer, mainly because he did so in the foreign conditions of England.

