Zainab Abbas Feels Grateful as She Poses With Her ‘Travel Partner’

Pakistan’s popular television anchor Zainab Abbas is going to be a mother soon. Breaking the wonderful news, the acclaimed sportscaster shared a post on Instagram. She posted two beautiful solo pictures of herself.In the first snap, she is posing against a fine-looking cricket stadium. Zainab is dressed in a chic satin green shirt and black pantaloons. She kept the look simple with her hair open and a pair of classy black mules to go with. The second in the post is a mirror selfie, which shows a visibly happy Zainab.

As the news of the TV anchor expecting was out, several friends, fans and members of the sports fraternity showered her with congratulatory wishes.In the caption, she wrote, “My travel partner this past year. Feels more like a test match rather than a T20, but managed to weather the storm and carry on working throughout. I hope this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one. Grateful.”

Zainab and Hamza Kardar got married in November2019. Kardar is the grandson of Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Pakistan’s first Test captain. Zainab’s father, Nasir Abbas had played domestic cricket and was a part of Faisalabad and Hafizabad teams in the role of a bowler.

In 2019, she scripted history by becoming Pakistan’s first female presenter to be a part of ICC World Cup broadcasting team. This summer, she made her international debut with British sports channel Sky Sports. Zainabis the first female cricket presenter from Pakistan to achieve this accolade.

The 33-year-old was thrilled to make her debut with the channel. She expressed her utmost happiness to embark on the new journey and content with her accomplishment. She told Geo News, “I was honoured to receive this opportunity. Apart from achieving a personal milestone, I see this as a chance to make my country proud on international grounds.”

