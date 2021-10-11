ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Croatia T10 between Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade, October 11, 12:30 pm IST

Zagreb Sokol will square off against Belgrade in the first and second match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Croatia on Monday, October 11, at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground. The first match of the series will begin at 12:30 am (IST) while the second encounter is slated to start at 02:30 pm (IST).

Other than Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade, three other teams – Sir Oliver Split CC, Split India Brodosplit, and Ljubljana CC – will compete in this tournament for the coveted ECS T10 trophy. As many as 24 games will be played in the tournament and all of them will take place at a single venue – Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground.

Zagreb Sokol will rely upon the services of their stars player Daniel Lazarides, Suresh Shanmugam, Nils Gornall, and MD Shaikat to deliver in the crunch situation for them to go all the way.On the other hand, Nemanja Zimonjic, Mark Pavlovic, Adrian-Leslie Dunbar, and Ayo Mene-Ejegi are some of the important players in the Belgrade squad.

Ahead of the first and second ECS T10 Croatia match between Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade; here are all the details you should know:

ZAS vs BEL Telecast

The ECS Croatia T10 match between Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade is not getting broadcasted in India.

ZAS vs BEL Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the ECS Croatia T10 match between Zagreb Sokol and Belgrade is available on the FanCode app.

ZAS vs BEL Match Details

The ECS Croatia T10 match between ZAS vs BEL will be played on Monday, October 11 in Croatia, Zagreb. The match between ZAS vs BEL will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayo Mene-Ejegi

Vice-Captain: Daniel Lazarides

Suggested Playing XI for ZAS vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Adrian-Leslie Dunbar

Batters: Nils Gornall, Daniel Lazarides, Nemanja Zimonjic

All-rounders: Mark Pavlovic, Suresh Shanmugam, Ayo Mene-Ejegi

Bowlers: Ali Gajic, MD Shaikat, Michael Dorgan, Ullah Ahammad

ZAS vs BEL Probable XIs:

Zagreb Sokol Predicted Starting Line-up: Christopher Turkich, Daniel Lazarides, Sohail Ahmad, Peter Armaan, Aman Maheshwari, MD Shaikat, Richard Probst, Viraj Bhammar, Arpit Shukla, Christopher Osborne, Jai Thakur

Belgrade Predicted Starting Line-up: Wintley Burton, Slobodan Tosic, Leslie Dunbar, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Alexander Dizija, Vukasin Zimonjic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Sachin Shinde, Bogdan Dugic, Mark Pavlovic, Nemanja Zimonjic

