ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match, October 15, 12:30 pm IST

ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match between Zagreb Sokol and Ljubljana: Zagreb Sokol will take on the Ljubljana in the 17th and 18th matches of the ECS T10 Croatia 2021. Both the encounters will be played at Croatia in Zagreb at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively. Zagreb Sokol will be the favorites to win the encounter as they are undoubtedly the best team of the ECS T10 Croatia so far.

Zagreb Sokol have defied all the odds to atop the standings in the T10 Championship. They have secured victory in five out of six league matches and have ten points to their name. Sokol defeated Sir Oliver Split in their last game and they will be eager to continue their blistering form in the league.

Ljubljana, on the other hand, experienced a torrid start to their campaign. The team lost their first two games in the competition against Belgrade. However, the team has bounced back stronger and they now have three victories from five league matches. Ljubljana will look forward to continuing the winning form to climb up the points table from the third spot.

Ahead of the match between Zagreb Sokol and Ljubljana; here is everything you need to know:

ZAS vs LJU Telecast

The Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana game will not be telecasted in India

ZAS vs LJU Live Streaming

The match between Zagreb Sokol and Ljubljana will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZAS vs LJU Match Details

Zagreb Sokol will face Ljubljana at Croatia in Zagreb at 12:30 pm IST on October 15, Friday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on the same day at 02:30 PM IST.

ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Lazarides

Vice-Captain: Viraj Bhammar

Suggested Playing XI for ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Viraj Bhammar, Waqar Khan

Batters: Shahid Arshad, Dinesh Matla, Daniel Lazarides, Aman Maheshwari

All-rounders: Peter Amaan, Arpit Shukla

Bowlers: Ullah Ahammad, Nilesh Ujawe, MD Shaikat

ZAS vs LJU Probable XIs:

Zagreb Sokol: Viraj Bhammar, Nils Gornall, MD Shaikat, Ullah Ahammad, Aman Maheshwari, Suresh Shanmugam, Peter Amaan, Daniel Lazarides (c), Jai Thakur, Mark Davies (wk), Arpit Shukla

Ljubljana: Om Raj, Rizwan Zahoor, Shahid Arshad, Waqar Khan (wk), Ayush Pandey, Awais Ikram, Dinesh Matla, Aqeel Mirza, Shoaib Siddiqui, Ayyaz Qureshi, Nilesh Ujawe (c)

