ZCC vs STC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match, March 13, 01:00 PM IST

In the 13th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Zenith C.C will have a go at the Sonari Town Club. The encounter will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 01:00 PM IST on March 13, Monday. Both Zenith C.C and Sonari Town Club are struggling in the competition.

The two teams are yet to showcase their potential. Zenith and Sonari need to take some immediate measures to ensure that they don’t get ruled out from the playoff race. Sonari Town Club are reeling at the second-last place in the points table.

The team won its first game against Radial Club but failed to continue the trend in any of the next games. They are heading into the Sunday match on the back of two back-to-back losses.

Coming to Zenith CC, they are yet to open their account in the points table. Zenith have lost all the four league matches to languish at the bottom of the points table. Their most recent loss in the competition came against NSSA by nine wickets as they ended up with only 53 runs in the first innings.

Ahead of the match between Zenith C.C and Sonari Town Club; here is everything you need to know:

ZCC vs STC Telecast

Zenith C.C vs Sonari Town Club game will not telecast in India

ZCC vs STC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZCC vs STC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 01:00 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

ZCC vs STC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Protyush Bora

Vice-Captain - Kulodip Das

Suggested Playing XI for ZCC vs STC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rajibul Hoque

Batters: Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Protyush Bora, Satyam, Mujakir Ali

All-rounders: Wahedus Zaman, Anup Bhujel

Bowlers: Saddam Hussain, Mohibul Haque, Ridip Mohan

ZCC vs STC Probable XIs:

Zenith C.C: Kulodip Das, Rajibul Hoque, Joges Sarma, Ahar Ali, Raja Das, Bubul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Mohibul Haque, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain

Sonari Town Club: Irfan Ansari, Rituraj Biswas, Protyush Bora, Satyam, Mujakir Ali, Anup Bhujel, Bishal Newar, Anup Jyoti Baruah, Ridip Mohan, Jurikh Changmai, Konseng Borpatra Gohain

