‘Zero Tolerance’: KKR Could Take Action Against Captain Eoin Morgan And Coach Brendon McCullum For Historic Tweets

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has said the IPL franchise has ‘zero tolerance’ towards any kind of discrimination meaning their captain Eoin Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum could each face sanctions for historic tweets mocking Indian accent.

During an exchange on social media in 2018, Morgan and England batter Jos Buttler used ‘Sir’ to mock Indian fans. The duo was then joined by former New Zealand captain McCullum.

The conversation has come to limelight again with England debutant Ollie Robinson being suspended pending investigation for his historic tweets deemed as sexist and racist.

“We don’t know enough about it to comment at this time. Let’s wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has ‘zero tolerance’ for any sort of discrimination," KKR CEO Venky Mysore told Cricbuzz.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reiterated its stance against discrimination of any sort and said it will discuss how to proceed further on such instances of past comments in an appropriate manner.

“Since we were alerted to offensive tweets last week, a number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly as well," Cricbuzz quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying.

“There is no place for discrimination in our sport, and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate action where required. Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner."

ECB will consider each case on an individual basis.

“Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB before making further statements," the spokesperson said.

