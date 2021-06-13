ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 2nd unofficial Test, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, June 13 1:00 PM IST

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction and Suggestions For Zimbabwe A and South Africa A 2nd unofficial Test, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe A will meet South Africa A for the 2nd unofficial Test between Sunday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 16. The match is scheduled to begin from 1:00 PM IST at the Harare Sports Club. The two sides have previously played an unofficial Test match between June 7 and June 10. The match ended with South Africa A registering the win by an innings and 166 runs.
Apart from that both the teams have four unofficial ODI matches. In three of the outings South Africa A managed the win while Zimbabwe could only end up winning one game held on June 2 by 22 runs.
Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A here is everything you need to know:
ZIM-A vs SA-A Telecast
The match will not be televised in India.
ZIM-A vs SA-A Live Streaming
The match between ZIM-A vs SA-A can be live streamed on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel
ZIM-A vs SA-A Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, June 13 at Harare Sports Club. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.
ZIM-A vs SA-A captain, vice-captain:
Captain:Zubyr Hamza
Vice-Captain:Richmond Mutambami
Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper –Richmond Mutambami, Ryan Rickleton
Batsmen –Zubyr Hamza, Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Burl, Theunis de Bruyn
All-rounders – Roy Kaia, Dion Myers
Bowlers –Lutho Sipamla, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tendai Chatara, Brian Chari
ZIM-A vs SA-A Probable XIs
Zimbabwe A: Richmond Mutambami, Timycen Maruma, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Tapiwa Mufudza, Roy Kaia, Dion Myers
South Africa A: Ryan Rickleton, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Zubyr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Megael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tony de Zorzi, Glenton Stuurman, Senuran Muthusamy
