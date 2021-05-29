ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial ODI Match, May 29 1:00 pm PM IST Saturday

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Zimbabwe A and South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI: South Africa A team will travel to face Zimbabwe A side for a four-match unofficial ODI series, followed by a two-match Test series. Both the A sides kickstart the series with the first unofficial ODI match, which is set to take place in Harare on Saturday, May 29 and scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST. Due to players’ safety amid the ongoing pandemic, all the matches will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

The exhibition tour is a bid to rebuild their respective senior squad for the upcoming World Cups and also provide the young talents good exposure. Both sides have a good mix of youngsters and experienced lot in their ranks and the upcoming series should pave the way for an even contest.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-A vs SA-A Telecast

The Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial ODI will not be broadcast in India.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Live Streaming

The match between ZIM-A vs SA-A is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 29 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Vice-Captain: Janneman Malan

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Richmond Mutambami

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: Chamu Chibhabha, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Burl, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala

ZIM-A vs SA-A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe A: Richmond Mutambami, Timycen Maruma, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Tapiwa Mufudza, Faraz Akram, Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa A: Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubyr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla

