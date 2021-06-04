ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List, 4th Unofficial ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, June 4 1:00 pm PM IST

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Zimbabwe A and South Africa A 4th Unofficial ODI: Zimbabwe-A will square off against South Africa-A in the fourth and final unofficial ODI of the four-match series on Friday. The visitors, who have a 2-1 lead in the series, will look to win this match and the series. Whereas, the hosts who came back hard with a stunning victory in the third game, will look to level the series in this all important tie.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-A vs SA-A Telecast

The Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A, 4th Unofficial ODI will not be broadcast in India.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Live Streaming

The match between ZIM-A vs SA-A is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ryan Rickelton

Vice-Captain: Dion Myers

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Chamu Chibhabha, Dion Myers

Bowlers: Tapiwa Mufudza, Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon

ZIM-A vs SA-A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe A: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Luke Jongwe, Dion Myers, Tendai Chatara, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga, Tapiwa Mufudza

South Africa A: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton, Toni de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Wihan Lubbe, Junior Dala, Sisanda Magala, Daryn Dupavillon

