ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI, May 31, 01:00 pm IST

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A: Zimbabwe A will square off against South Africa A in the second unofficial One Day International of the four-match series at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31, Monday, at 1:00 pm IST.

South Africa A are deemed as the favorites to win the contest against Zimbabwe as South Africa won the first match by six wickets. South Africa-A are leading the four-match series by 1-0. The first match saw Zimbabwe batting first and posting a massive total of 319 in their 50 overs. Dion Myers was the wrecker-in-chief with 96 runs.

However, they were comfortably outplayed by South Africa A who scored 320 runs in just 42.5 overs. Theunis de Bruyn led the attack for South Africa as he scored a stunning 113 runs.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-A vs SA-A Telecast

The Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI will not be broadcast in India.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Live Streaming

The match between ZIM-A vs SA-A is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Theunis de Bruyn

Vice-Captain– Reeza Hendricks

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Dion Myers, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: Chamu Chibhabha, Milton Shumba

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala

ZIM-A vs SA-A Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe A: Tendai Chatara(c), Chamu Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Roy Kaia, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Dion Myers, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba

South Africa A: Ryan Rickelton(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza(c), Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla

