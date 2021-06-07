- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 1st Unofficial Test, Zimbabwe A and South Africa A, June 7, 1:00 pm IST
Check here ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the 1st Unofficial Test match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A. Also, check the schedule of the Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 7, 2021, 10:40 AM IST
ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial Test match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A: Zimbabwe A will square off against South Africa A in the first unofficial Test of the two-match series at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game is scheduled to kickstart from June 7, Monday, at 1:00 pm IST.
The two teams were previously involved in a thrilling four-match ODI series at the same venue. The ODI series didn’t go as per the plan for the host Zimbabwe as they succumbed to a defeat by 3-1. Entering the two-match Test series, the hosts will be looking forward to making amends and start the Test fixtures on a winning note.
South Africa A, on the other hand, enjoyed a dream ride in the One Day series as they excelled in all three facets of the game. The visitors will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the Test series too.
Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A; here is everything you need to know:
ZIM-A vs SA-A Telecast
The Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will not be broadcast in India.
ZIM-A vs SA-A Live Streaming
The match between ZIM-A vs SA-A is available to be streamed live on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel
ZIM-A vs SA-A Match Details
The Test match will be played from June 7 to June 10 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.
ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Theunis de Bruyn
Vice-Captain – Ryan Burl
Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton
Batsmen: Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba
All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Roy Kaia, Senuran Muthusamy
Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius
ZIM-A vs SA-A Probable XIs
Zimbabwe A: Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Roy Kaia, Richmond Mutumbami, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Carl Mumba, Tapiwa Mufudza
South Africa A: Ryan Rickleton, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Zubyr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tony de Zorzi, Glenton Stuurman, Senuran Muthusamy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
