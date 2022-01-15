ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, January 15, 6:30 pm IST

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Zimbabwe Under 19 and the Papua New Guinea Under 19: Zimbabwe Under 19 will kickstart their campaign in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 with an exciting battle of cricket with Papua New Guinea Under 19. Both sides will face each other at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 15, Saturday.

Zimbabwe will be low on confidence after their poor performance against Bangladesh in their second warm-up game. Zimbabwe ended up with just 110 runs while chasing a massive score of 278 to lose the game by 155 runs. The team will hope to identify their mistakes and field their best playing XI in the Under 19 World Cup.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, played a total of two warm-up games against UAE U19 and England U19 respectively. Both the matches saw PNG getting hammered by a margin over 230 runs. The players looked completely out of touch in both matches. They will hope to deliver much better performances during the World Cup.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Under 19 and the Papua New Guinea Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Match Details

Zimbabwe Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 1 Saturday.ICC under 19 world cup 2022

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Emmanuel Bawa

Vice-Captain- Barnabas Maha

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rogan Wolhuter, Junior Morea

Batters: Steven Saul, Barnabas Maha, Peter Karoho, Emmanuel Bawa

All-rounders: Rayn Ani, Brian Bennett

Bowlers: Toua Boe, Karoho Kevau, Matthew Schonken

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Under 19: Matthew Schonken, Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Connor Mitchell, Panashe Taruvinga, Steven Saul, Brian Bennett, Victor Chirwa, Matthew Schonken, Mcgini Dube, Emmanuel Bawa ©, David Bennett

Papua New Guinea Under 19: Katenalaki Singi, Rasan Kevau, Patrick Nou, Toua Boe, Barnabas Maha (c), Aue Oru, Junior Morea (wk), Karoho Kevau, Rayn Ani, Peter Karoho, Sigo Kelly

