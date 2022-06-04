ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI match, June 04, 12:45 PM IST

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan: Afghanistan cricket team are travelling to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series followed by three T20 Internationals. The first One Day International between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be conducted at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, June 04.

The host Zimbabwe are currently occupying the 15th position in the ICC ODI Men’s Team rankings. The team lost its last ODI series by 2-1 against Sri Lanka earlier this year. They will hope for redemption to improve their position in the ICC rankings.

Zimbabwe will be playing under the leadership of Craig Ervine. Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, and Sikandar Raza will be the crucial players for the team in the 50-over format.

Speaking of Afghanistan, they also didn’t enjoy a good run in their last ODI series. The team played against Bangladesh in a three-match series in February. After losing the first two ODI, Afghanistan won the last match to score a defeat by 2-1.

Afghanistan are tenth in the ICC ODI team rankings. The team has Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, and Mohammad Nabi as its crucial players.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs AFG Telecast

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan game will not be telecast in India

ZIM vs AFG Live Streaming

The 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG Match Details

ZIM vs AFG match will be played at the Harare Sports Club at 12:45 PM IST on June 4, Saturday.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Wessely Madhevere

Vice-Captain – Craig Ervine

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Craig Ervine, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Wessely Madhevere

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ZIM vs AFG Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano, Wessely Madhevere, Milton Shumba

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here