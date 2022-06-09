ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI, June 9, 12:45 pm IST

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan: After losing the first two ODI matches against Afghanistan, hosts Zimbabwe will be looking to salvage some pride in the 3rd ODI. Although Zimbabwe has already lost the three-match series, they would like to build some momentum ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. The home team would want a better performance from their middle-order which has flopped in both the games they have lost.

On the other hand, Afghanistan would want to seal a series whitewash in the 3rd ODI. Even though Afghanistan comprehensively defeated Zimbabwe in the first two ODIs, the visitors wouldn’t want to take anything for granted. Afghanistan will hope that Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi continue their rich vein of form.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know:

On what date the 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on June 9, Thursday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan be played?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan begin?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will begin at 12:45 pm IST, on June 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan?

The ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe and Afghanistan ODI match?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Wicketkeepers: Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Batters: Craig Ervine, Rahmat Shah, Innocent Kaia, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

