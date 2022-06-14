ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022, June 14, Harare Sports Club, 4:30 PM IST

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s (June 14) third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan: It has been simply an abysmal display from the Zimbabwe cricketers in recent times after losing their last five matches against Afghanistan. And the visitors will be eager to extend their five-match unbeaten run against Zimbabwe as the two teams are set to take on each other in the final match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday. The third T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club.

The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan team kicked off the T20I series on a promising note after they secured a comfortable six-wicket victory in the first match. Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 159/8 in 20 overs. But Afghanistan reached the target with four balls remaining.

There was no change in the outcome in the penultimate match as the visitors clinched a 21-run win to seal the series.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had to suffer a humiliating whitewash in the three-match ODI series as well.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs AFG Telecast

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs AFG Live Streaming

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG Match Details

The ZIM vs AFG third T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, June 14, at 4:30 pm IST.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Rashid Khan, Nijat Masood

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Craig Ervine (captain), Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tripiano, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Ainsley Ndlovu, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi

