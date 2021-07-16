ZIM vs BAN, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online

Zimbabwe are all set to square off against Bangladesh in the first One Day International of the three-match series. The match is scheduled to be played on July 16, Friday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Bangladesh are deemed as the favorites to win the contest on Friday and take a lead of 1-0 in the ODI series.

The visitors caused an upset for the hosts in the only Test match played between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The Test match saw Bangladesh producing a comprehensive performance to win the match by 220 runs. However, both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe haven’t enjoyed an ideal outing in the 50-over format.

Both teams failed to secure a victory in their last ODI series. Zimbabwe played their last ODI series in November 2020 against Pakistan. The series saw Zimbabwe losing by 1-2. Bangladesh, on the other hand, locked horns against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series in March. New Zealand completely dominated the 50-over format as they cleansweeped the visiting team.

The ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI is scheduled to be played at 01:00 pm IST on Friday, July 16.

When will the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Friday, July 16.

Where will the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 01:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

