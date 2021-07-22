ZIM vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online

Another cracking of a game is on cards for the cricket fraternity as Zimbabwe are all set to square off against Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. The first T20 International of the three-match series between the two sides is scheduled to be played on July 22, Thursday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 04:00 pm IST.

There’s no doubt that Bangladesh will start the contest on Thursday as the favorites. The visitors have completely dominated Zimbabwe as they won the lone Test match followed by a victory in the three-match ODI series by 3-0. Thus far in the tour, Zimbabwe have failed to produce any comprehensive performance to give a tough fight.

In addition, Zimbabwe aren’t enjoying an ideal run in the shortest format of the game. The team seems to have lost their plot in the T20Is as they could secure victory in just one out of their last 11 T20 Internationals. However, Bangladesh can also be haunted by their poor performances in T20Is. The Men in Red and Green lost their last T20I series to New Zealand by 0-3.

The ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I is scheduled to be played at 04:00 pm IST on Thursday, July 22.

When will the 1st T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Thursday, July 22.

Where will the 1st T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the 1st T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 04:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here