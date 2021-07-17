ZIM vs BAN, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will again lock horns with each other on Sunday as the two teams will feature in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The thriller is scheduled to be played on July 18, Sunday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Bangladesh produced a comprehensive performance in all three facets of the game during the first One Day International to win the match by a massive 155 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors as he played a blistering knock of 102 runs. They are now leading the series by 1-0 and will be hoping to extend their dominance on Sunday.

Zimbabwe cricket team, on the other hand, needs to take some immediate measures to save themselves from an embarrassing defeat in the ODI series.

The ZIM vs BAN 2nd ODI is scheduled to be played at 01:00 pm IST on Sunday, July 18.

ZIM vs BAN 2nd ODI, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(c), Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs BAN 2nd ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

