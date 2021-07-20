ZIM vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will again lock horns with each other on Tuesday as the two teams will feature in the last One Day International of the three-match series. The thriller is scheduled to be played on July 18, Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare at 01:00 pm IST.

Zimbabwe Cricket team has suffered an annihilation against Bangladesh. After losing the only Test match by a massive 220 runs, the hosts have also registered a defeat in the ODI series by 2-0. Zimbabwe have failed to produce any competition to Bangladesh as they have been outclassed in all three facets of the game.

The first ODI match between the two sides saw Bangladesh scripting a victory by 155 runs. This was followed by another win for the visitors in the second match by three wickets. Entering the contest on Tuesday, Zimbabwe needs to produce a scintillating performance to save themselves from an embarrassing series whitewash.

The ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played at 01:00 pm IST on Tuesday, July 20.

When will the 3rd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The 3rd ODI will be played on Tuesday, July 20.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 01:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Marumani, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI, Bangladesh probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

