ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, July 22, 04:00 pm IST

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh:

After the Test and three-match ODI series, Bangladesh are all set to square off against Zimbabwe in the shortest format of the game. The first T20 International of the three-match series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 22, Thursday at 04:00 pm IST.

The visiting Bangladesh have completely outclassed the host Zimbabwe in the tour thus far. The visitors scripted a stunning victory in the lone Test match by 220 runs followed by a whitewash in the ODI series.

Zimbabwe need to regroup and produce some stunning performances if they want to end the series on a high note. However, it won’t be easy considering that the hosts have lost ten out of their last eleven T20I matches.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match will not be broadcasted in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between ZIM vs BAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 22, Thursday at 04:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Wesley Madhevere

Vice-Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Liton Das

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar, Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Naim

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe, Mohammad Saifuddin, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

