ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, July 23, 04:00 pm IST

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh:The second T20 International of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 23, Friday at 04:00 pm IST. After a disastrous outing in the three-match ODI series and the Test format, Zimbabwe showed signs of improvement in the first T20 International.

However, the efforts weren’t enough as Bangladesh produced another whirlwind performance. The visitors won the first T20I by eight wickets to lead the T20I series by 1-0. Thus, it will be a do-or-die contest for Zimbabwe on Friday as they need to win the second T20 International to keep themselves alive in the series.

The hosts will hope from the players including Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers, and captain Sikandar Raza to produce good performances and level the T20I series.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match will not be broadcasted in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between ZIM vs BAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The 2nd T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 23, Friday at 04:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dion Myers

Vice-Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Dion Myers

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe, Mohammad Saifuddin, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

