ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Only Test, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2021

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s only Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh: The high-profile Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe will commence with a Test match between the two sides. The fixture will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from July 07, Wednesday at 01:00 pm IST. Both Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be hoping to make amends as they registered a defeat in their previous Test series.

Zimbabwe were last up against Pakistan in a two-match Test series in April-May 2021. During the Test series, the host Zimbabwe suffered an annihilation as they lost both the matches by an innings. However, this time around the team looks more balanced and they will be hoping to give a tough fight to the visiting nation.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, last played a Test series in April against Sri Lanka. The first Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw while Sri Lanka won the second match by a massive 209 runs. Ahead of the Zimbabwe tour, Bangladesh welcomed Shakib Al Hasan back in the team. Shakib provides a much-needed balance to the visitors and makes the squad look intimidating.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The only Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from July 07, Wednesday at 01:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain - Brendan Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sean Williams, Dion Myers

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN Probable XIs

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Dion Myers, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed

