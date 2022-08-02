ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022, August 2, 4:30 PM IST

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh: With the series evenly poised, Zimbabwe will now host Bangladesh for the third and final match of the series. The match is slated for Tuesday, August 2, and will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh came back storming into the series in the second match and outclassed the hosts by a comprehensive 7-wicket triumph. All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain starred in the match as he shattered the Zimbabwe batting lineup and finished with career-best figures of 5/20. Opener Litton Das smashed a sumptuous half-century to take the visitors home and squared the series 1-1.

For the hosts, Sikandar Raza has been the standout performer as he shined with the blade in both matches. The top order has not fired at all and will have to pull up their socks if Zimbabwe has to secure the series in the deciding fixture.

Bangladesh though have faced a major blow as captain Nurul Hassan has been ruled out for the rest of the tour following a finger injury. Mosaddek has been named as the stand-in captain for the all-important match on Tuesday.

An enticing series decider awaits on the horizon and it will be interesting to see if the Bangla Tigers carry their momentum forward or Craig Ervine and his men roar back to lift the T20I series title.

Ahead of the third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The ZIM vs BAN third T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, August 2, at 4:30 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Litton Das

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Litton Das

Batters: Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Wellington Masakadza

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Litton Das (wk), Anamul Haque, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

