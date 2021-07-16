ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI match, July 16, 01:00 pm IST

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh: The limited-overs series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will kickstart with a three-match ODI series. The first One Day International between the two sides will be plated at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 16, Friday at 01:00 pm IST. The visitors will be riding on confidence as they enter the contest on Friday. Bangladesh scripted a stunning victory over the hosts by a massive 220 runs in the only Test match conducted between them.

The ODI series is of the utmost importance for both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe as it forms part of the ICC Super League. The series will play a major role in deciding the chances of both teams qualifying for the ICC 2023 World Cup. Zimbabwe last featured in an ODI series in November 2020 which ended in them registering a defeat by 1-2.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were up against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series in March. The Men in Red and Green suffered an annihilation as New Zealand scripted a victory by 3-0.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match will not be broadcasted in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between ZIM vs BAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 16, Friday at 01:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain- Brendan Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Brendan Taylor

Batsmen: Wesley Madhevere, Tamim Iqbal, Regis Chakabva, Mossadek Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Mohammad Saifuddin

ZIM vs BAN Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here