ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, July 18 01:00 pm IST

The second ODI of the three-match match series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday. The match will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and will kick off at 01:00 pm (IST).

Despite a shaky start in the tournament opener, Bangladesh recovered on time to register a thumping 155 run win over Zimbabwe to go one up in the series. Going into today’s fixture, Bangladesh will aim to take an unbeaten lead in the series by winning the encounter. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will aim to bounce back to level the series 1-1.

In Bangladesh’s previous outing, Liton Das starred with the bat as he scored 102 runs off 114 balls. However, for Bangladesh to win the series, Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun will have to fire up in the order.

Zimbabwe will enter this game as an underdog, however, they are very much capable of upsetting the visitors.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is not televised in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The 2nd ODI match between ZIM vs BAN will be played on Sunday, July 18 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The ODI game between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shakib al Hasan

Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dion Myers

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin

ZIM vs BAN Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c), Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba/Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam/Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

