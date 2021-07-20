ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI match, July 20, 01:00 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: ZIM vs BAN dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh July 20, 01:00 pm IST

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11, ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Latest Update, ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Win, ZIM vs BAN Dream11 App, ZIM vs BAN Dream11 2021, ZIM vs BAN Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Live Streaming

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh:

The three-match One Day series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will conclude on Tuesday as the two teams will square off against each other in the last One Day International. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 20, Tuesday at 01:00 pm IST.

The winners of the ODI series have already been decided as Bangladesh have completely outclassed the host Zimbabwe. The Men in Red and Green have already won the three-match series by 2-0. The first ODI saw Bangladesh winning by a massive 155 runs while they registered a victory in the second match by three wickets.

Entering the third ODI on Tuesday, Bangladesh will be looking forward to a series clean sweep. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be hoping to produce a comprehensive performance to win at least a single game in the 50-over format.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match will not be broadcasted in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between ZIM vs BAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 20, Tuesday at 01:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain- Wesley Madhevere

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Liton Das

Batsmen: Brendan Taylor, Mahmudullah, Dion Myers, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Shoriful Islam, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Marumani, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here