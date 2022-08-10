ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022, August 10, Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh: Veteran players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah did return to the Bangladesh squad for the ODI series but that did not make much difference as they suffered two back-to-back defeats in the series against Zimbabwe. Skipper Tamim Iqbal will now be desperate to clinch a victory in the final match of the series to avoid a whitewash in the ODI series. The third and final match of the ODI series is slated to be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had defeated Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series.

In the first ODI, the visitors showcased a terrific batting display to put up a solid total of 303 runs losing only two wickets. But they failed to defend the title as Zimbabwe reached the target with 10 balls to spare.

In the next ODI, batting first, Bangladesh again registered a formidable total of 290 runs. But another poor bowling display offered by the Bangladesh bowling unit helped Zimbabwe in winning the match by five wickets.

Ahead of the third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs BAN Telecast

The third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be televised live in India.

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming

The third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs BAN Match Details

The ZIM vs BAN third ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, August 10, at 12:45 pm IST.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Victor Nyauchi, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

