ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 1st T20I match, January 12, 04:30 PM IST

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland: Ireland are touring Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series followed by three One Day Internationals. The two teams will kickstart the series with the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, January 12.

The players from both sides can be rusty and might take some time to get used to the conditions as they are playing international cricket for the first time since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in November last year. Andy Balbirine will be leading the visitors. However, the team will be without the services of opening batter Paul Stirling and seamer Josh Little. The two players were unavailable due to their participation in other T20 leagues.

Coming to Zimbabwe, they will also not be playing their full strength. Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani are absent from the squad. Meanwhile, this is an important series for the hosts as English player Gary Ballance will be making his debut for the Zimbabwe.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs IRE Telecast

Zimbabwe vs Ireland game will not be televised in India.

ZIM vs IRE Live Streaming

1st T20I will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

ZIM vs IRE match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on January 12, Thursday.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-Captain - Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Ballance, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe

ZIM vs IRE Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Marumani, Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Clive Mandade, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector

