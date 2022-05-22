ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction For 4th T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 22, 4:30 PM IST

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I match between Zimbabwe and Namibia: Fans should brace themselves for an exciting battle of cricket between Zimbabwe and Namibia. The two will meet for the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. The match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Namibia and Zimbabwe have been neck and neck in the league so far. The host dominated the 22-yard pitch in the first T20 International. It was a close victory for Zimbabwe by just seven runs as the bowlers held their nerves while defending 153 runs. Milton Shumba was the pick of the bowler with three wickets.

Namibia didn’t take much time in bouncing back. The visitors won the second game by eight wickets to equal the scores. The all-rounder David Wiese controlled the game with the ball as he scalped three wickets to restrict Zimbabwe to 122 runs. Namibia completed the target within 18 overs to score a victory.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Namibia, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs NAM Telecast

Zimbabwe vs Namibia game will not be telecast in India

ZIM vs NAM Live Streaming

The 4th T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs NAM Match Details

ZIM vs NAM match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 04:30 PM IST on May 22, Sunday.

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Brandon Mavuta

Vice-Captain: Divan la Cock

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabwa

Batters: Craig Ervine, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Divan la Cock

All-rounders: Brandon Mavuta, Milton Shumba, David Wiese

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Ruben Trumplemann

ZIM vs NAM Probable XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Craig Ervine (c)

Namibia: Divan la Cock, Tangeni Lungameni, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), Ruben Trumpelmann

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here