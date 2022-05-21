ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 3rd T20I , May 21, 4:30 PM IST

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Zimbabwe and Namibia: The third T20 International of the five-match series between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be conducted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday, May 21. Both the teams are doing well in the league as the series is leveled at 1-1.

Zimbabwe made a sensational start to the five-match series as they won the first game by seven runs. The skipper Craig Ervine led from the front as he smacked not out 55 runs. The second T20 International saw Namibia opening their account in the series.

The visitors thumped Zimbabwe by eight wickets as they successfully chased the total of 123 runs. For Namibia, Craig Williams was the star performer as he hammered 62 runs while batting second.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe and Namibia, here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs NAM Telecast

Zimbabwe vs Namibia game will not be telecast in India

ZIM vs NAM Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs NAM Match Details

ZIM vs NAM match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 04:30 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Craig Ervine

Vice-Captain: Craig Williams

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabwa

Batters: Craig Ervine, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams

All-rounders: David Wiese, Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumplemann

ZIM vs NAM Probable XIs

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Tony Munyonga

Namibia: Tangeni Lungameni, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green (wk)

