ZIM vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will host Pakistan (PAK) in a bilateral three-match T20I series, followed by two Test matches. The first T20I between both sides will begin on Wednesday, April 21 at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

After a successful South Africa tour, Pakistan will look forward to continuing their magnificent form. Babar Azam-led side defeated the Proteas 3-1 in a four-match T20I series earlier this month. Whereas Zimbabwe last played a T20I series against Afghanistan in Dubai in March this year, which resulted in a series 0-3 loss. They won the shortest format of the game way back in 2019 against Singapore. Ahead of the series against full-strength Pakistan team, Sean Williams-led side have a massive task at hand.

The ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.

When will the 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, April 21.

Where will the 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

What time will the 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 2.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

Sadly, there will be no live coverage of the series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The live streaming for all matches of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan series is available on FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Pakistan: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams (C), Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva (WK), Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe

ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

