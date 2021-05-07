​ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test, May 7 01:00 pm PM IST

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan: Pakistan will look to end their tour of Zimbabwe on a high as both sides clash in the second Test match of the two-match series from Friday, May 7, at the Harare Sports Club.

After steamrolling the hosts in the 1st Test, the visitors will look to complete a whitewash and secure a series win. Babar Azam and Co. registered a comprehensive victory by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test match. However, it won’t be a walk in the park for them, as Zimbabwe can put in a fight and did show glimpses of what they are capable of despite missing a few key players. With skipper Sean Williams returning to the side, they will hope to salvage something from this tour.

The weather at the Harare Sports Club should be bright and sunny on all five days of the match. There and no rain interruptions predicted. Average temperature is predicted to be around 25-27 degree Celsius.

The venue being same as the 1st Test, the new ball will be crucial for both teams as seamers will get some assistance off the wicket. However, the pitch should slow down as the game progresses and the spinners should make a good impact on the last two days.

ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test is scheduled to start at 01:00pmIST.

ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming

The match will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can livestream it on FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs PAK Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Sean Williams

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kevin Kasuza, Abid Ali

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Fawad Alam, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs PAK Probable XIs

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Sean Williams (C), Brendan Taylor, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (WK), Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe or Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf or Shahnawaz Dhani, Shaheen Afridi

