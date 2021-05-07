- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test, May 7 01:00 pm PM IST
Check here ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test. Also check the schedule of Zimbabwe and Pakistan 2nd Test
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 12:11 PM IST
ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan: Pakistan will look to end their tour of Zimbabwe on a high as both sides clash in the second Test match of the two-match series from Friday, May 7, at the Harare Sports Club.
After steamrolling the hosts in the 1st Test, the visitors will look to complete a whitewash and secure a series win. Babar Azam and Co. registered a comprehensive victory by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test match. However, it won’t be a walk in the park for them, as Zimbabwe can put in a fight and did show glimpses of what they are capable of despite missing a few key players. With skipper Sean Williams returning to the side, they will hope to salvage something from this tour.
The weather at the Harare Sports Club should be bright and sunny on all five days of the match. There and no rain interruptions predicted. Average temperature is predicted to be around 25-27 degree Celsius.
The venue being same as the 1st Test, the new ball will be crucial for both teams as seamers will get some assistance off the wicket. However, the pitch should slow down as the game progresses and the spinners should make a good impact on the last two days.
The ECS T10-Prague ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test is scheduled to start at 01:00pmIST.
ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming
The match will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can livestream it on FanCode app and website.
ZIM vs PAK Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.
ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Babar Azam
Vice-captain: Sean Williams
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kevin Kasuza, Abid Ali
All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Fawad Alam, Sean Williams
Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Richard Ngarava
ZIM vs PAK Probable XIs
Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Sean Williams (C), Brendan Taylor, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (WK), Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe or Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf or Shahnawaz Dhani, Shaheen Afridi
