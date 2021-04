ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2021, April 23 2:30 pm IST

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, Harare Sports Club: Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday.Pakistan leads the T20I series 1-0 after defeating Zimbabwe by 11 runs in the tournament opener. Despite their poor batting display in the first match, Pakistan are overwhelming favourites to win this game as well the series.

Asked to bat first in the previous game, Pakistan posted a paltry 149/7 in their quote of 20 overs. Mohammed Rizwan starred with the bat for visitors. He scored an unbeaten 81 from 61 balls.In response, Zimbabwe managed to score just 138 for 7 in 20 overs and lost the game by 11 runs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling from leg spinner Usman Qadir. Mohammed Hossain also bagged two wickets.

On Friday, when both sides will take on each other, while the hosts would aim to bounce back in the series, Pakistan would look to take an unbeaten lead by winning the second encounter.

Ahead of the match between ZIM vs PAK; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs PAK TV Telecast

Unfortunately, the match will not be televised in India.

ZIM vs PAK Live Streaming Details

The match between ZIM vs PAK is available to be streamed live on Fancode.

ZIM vs PAK Match Info

The match will be played on Friday, April 23 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Fakar Zaman or S Williams

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam (c), Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman (vc)

All-rounder: Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Usman Qadir, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs PAK Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here